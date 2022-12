COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes with 15 points and Bruce Thornton added 13 as No. 25 Ohio State surged in the second half for a 96-59 win over St. Francis. The Buckeyes held St. Francis scoreless for about five minutes in the second half, doubling their lead and getting a big as a 39-point advantage. St. Francis outshot Ohio State 55.2% to 51.6% in the opening period.

