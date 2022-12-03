KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Led by Rayquawndis Mitchell’s 27 points, the UMKC Kangaroos defeated the Lindenwood Lions 61-47. The Kangaroos improved to 4-7 with the win and the Lions fell to 4-6.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.