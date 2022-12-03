Mack hits buzzer-beater, Stonehill stuns Binghamton 69-66

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Josh Mack hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, Andrew Sims scored 22 points, and Stonehill beat Binghamton 69-66. After Binghamton’s Jacob Falko made a tying jumper with five seconds to go, Stonehill passed twice up the left side and Mack took the second pass, dribbled to the 3-point arc and launched the game-winning shot. Isaiah Burnett added 12 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and five steals for Stonehill. Max Zegarowski finished with 12 points. Mack, a backup guard, scored seven points. The Bearcats were led by Falko with 15 points, four assists and two steals

