Johnson, Jackson rally South Carolina past Georgetown in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Meechie Johnson hit a long 3-pointer with 25.9 seconds to go and Georgetown missed two 3s in the closing seconds and South Carolina rallied to defeat the Hoyas 74-71 in overtime. After Jay Heath made two free throws for Georgetown to tie the game at 71 with 52.7 seconds left, South Carolina put up a 3 from the left corner but Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk snagged the rebound and found Johnson on the right wing. South Carolina rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit behind GG Jackson, who scored all 22 of his points after halftime. Johnson had 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Heath had 23 points to lead the Hoyas.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.