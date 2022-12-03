Johnson, Bison roll over Montana 49-26 in FCS playoffs

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Kobe Johnson ran for 206 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Cam Miller also ran for two scores and third-seeded North Dakota State pounded Montana 49-26 in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The defending and nine-time champion Bison piled up 453 yards on the ground and turned three turnovers by the Grizzlies into 21 points. North Dakota State is home against sixth-seeded Samford in the quarterfinals next weekend. Corbin Walker returned a Miller interception 58 yards early in the second half to pull the Grizzlies within 21-20. The Bison responded and scored on four of their next five possessions. Johnson had touchdown runs of 75 and 73 yards and TaMerik Williams had a 68-yarder. After that NDSU went 87 yards in nine plays, capped by TK Marshall’s seven-yard TD run.

