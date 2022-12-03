Jets activate OT George Fant from IR after missing 8 games

The New York Jets have activated offensive tackle George Fant from the injured reserve list in time for their game against the Vikings in Minnesota. Fant missed the last eight games while dealing with a knee injury. He started the first three games this season at left tackle while Duane Brown was injured. Cedric Ogbuehi was the starter at right tackle the last four weeks but was placed on injured reserve after being listed as doubtful with a groin injury and an illness. The Jets also elevated linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen from the practice squad.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.