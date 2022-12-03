Incarnate Word rallies late to beat Furman in FCS playoffs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Lindsey Scott’s fifth touchdown pass of the game for freshman Kole Wilson’s first scoring reception of his Incarnate Word career lifted the seventh-seeded Cardinals to a 41-38 victory over Furman in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The winning score came with just under two minutes to go after the Cardinals had blown a 14-point third-quarter lead. After the Cardinals rolled up 438 yards offense and a 28-17 first-half lead behind four touchdown passes by Scott, three to Darion Chafin, Furman rallied behind Tyler Huff. Huff had two TD runs and a scoring pass in the second half. His 1-yard keeper with seven minutes to go gave the Paladins the lead.

