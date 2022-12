KINGSTON, R.I. — Bryce Hopkins scored 14 points as Providence beat Rhode Island 88-74. Hopkins added 15 rebounds for the Friars (6-3). Clifton Moore and Jared Bynum scored 14 points apiece. The Rams (2-6) were led in scoring by Josaphat Bilau, who finished with 16 points.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.