HIGH POINT, N.C. — Led by Zach Austin’s 25 points, the High Point Panthers defeated the North Florida Ospreys 93-88 on Saturday. The Panthers moved to 7-1 with the victory and the Ospreys fell to 2-5.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.