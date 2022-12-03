Hepburn paces Wisconsin to 80-77 OT win over Marquette

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chucky Hepburn scored 19 points shooting 7 for 10, Tyler Wahl added 15 points and Wisconsin beat Marquette 80-77 in overtime. Matt Klesmit scored 13 points and his lay-in over a pair of Marquette defenders with three seconds left put the Badgers ahead 79-77. The Golden Eagles had to go the length of the floor after both teams used timeouts and Wisconsin intercepted long entry passes in consecutive possessions to seal it. After the first turnover Wahl made one of two foul shots. Kam Jones scored a career-high 26 points for Marquette, shooting 9 for 12.

