CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bobby Portis scored 20 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 105-96, despite missing star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, sat out with left knee soreness, one night after scoring 40 points in a home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Jordan Nwora added 17 points and Brook Lopez and Jevon Carter each scored 14 for the Bucks. Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 26 points.

