Fury stops Chisora in 10th round of heavyweight title bout

LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has easily retained his WBC heavyweight belt by stopping Derek Chisora again in London thanks to his overwhelming advantage of reach and height. Referee Victor Loughlin didn’t end the one-sided all-British fight until 10 seconds remained in the 10th round. It could have finished five rounds sooner and nobody could have complained. Not least Chisora, who could hardly see out of his right eye after seven rounds. Chisora was game and made good starts in the early going with a couple of flush rights to Fury’s face in different rounds. But Fury shrugged them off and inevitably took control with his jab. The challenger couldn’t stop the jab thanks to Fury’s reach advantage of more than 28 centimeters from a height advantage of 18 centimeters.

