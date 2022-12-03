PITTSBURGH — Led by Jimmy Clark III’s 16 points, the Duquesne Dukes defeated the Ball State Cardinals 78-77 on Saturday. The Dukes are now 7-1 with the win and the Cardinals fell to 4-4.

