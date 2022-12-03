Dumfries gets kissed as Oranje reach World Cup quarterfinals

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal was so delighted with the 3-1 victory over the United States to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup that he leaned over and kissed Denzel Dumfries on the cheek. Dumfries had a goal and two assists in the match. Van Gaal says he kissed Dumfries earlier but “I am going to give him another big fat kiss so everybody can see.” The Netherlands extended its unbeaten run to 19 games as it pursues an elusive World Cup title. The Netherlands has been the runner-up three times and has never won the World Cup title.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.