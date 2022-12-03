Deion Sanders leads Jackson St to SWAC title

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns and Jackson State routed Southern 43-24 on Saturday in the Southwest Athletic Conference championship, hours before Colorado hired father Deion Sanders away from the Tigers. Colorado athletic director Rick George announced Saturday night that it had hired Sanders as coach after three seasons with the FCS program, and Sanders told his team after the game. Shedeur Sanders, the Hall of Fame coach’s son, completed 31 of 44 passes for 305 yards and was the game’s offensive most valuable player.

