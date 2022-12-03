DeGrom’s deal with Rangers could be worth $222M for 6 years

Jacob deGrom’s $185 million, five-year contract with the Texas Rangers includes a pair of conditional options, one that protects the team against an arm injury and another that would make the deal worth $222 million over six seasons if he is remains a top pitcher at the end of 2027. The deal with the two-time Cy Young Award winner includes salaries of $30 million next year, $40 million each in 2024 and ’25, $38 million in 2026 and $37 million in 2027. DeGrom’s $37 million average annual salary is second among pitchers behind $43.3 million for former New York Mets teammate Max Scherzer.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.