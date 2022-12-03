D has six takaways, William & Mary routs Gardner-Webb 54-14
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Wilson threw three touchdown passes and William & Mary turned turnovers into three consecutive touchdowns in the second quarter and the fifth-seeded Tribe rolled to a 54-14 win over Gardner-Webb in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Two fumble recoveries and two interceptions led to 27 points in the second quarter for William & Mary. Gardner-Webb (7-6), in its first FCS playoffs, self-destructed with six turnovers, including four interceptions by three different quarterbacks, for 34 Tribe points. Wilson was 14 of 24 for 240 yards and ran for another 89 yards.