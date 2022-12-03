Clowney, No. 11 Alabama recover to beat South Dakota St

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Noah Clowney’s breakout game — 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a steal — helped No. 11 Alabama recover from blowing a 20-point lead and beat South Dakota State 78-65. Clowney shot 8 of 17, including 5 of 12 on 3s, in his highest-scoring game of the season. Alabama is 7-1. The Crimson Tide led 37-17 with 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half. South Dakota State rallied to go ahead 51-50 on Alex Arians’ 3-pointer with 11 1/2 minutes remaining. Charlie Easley and Arians each scored 17 points for the Jackrabbits, who are 3-6.

