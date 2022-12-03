Skip to Content
Bruins improve to record 14-0 at home, beat Avalanche 5-1

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic scored two goals apiece, Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins improved to an NHL-record 14-0 at home this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-1. Jake DeBrusk scored his 100th career NHL goal, making it 5-1 late in the third period just 10 seconds after Frederic gave the Bruins a 4-1 lead. Andrew Cogliano scored to make it 3-1 in the third for the injury-plagued Avalanche, spoiling Ullmark’s shutout after two Bruins collided in front of the net and gave the puck away. Pavel Francouz made 34 saves for Colorado.

