Boston, Cardoso and No. 1 Gamecocks top Memphis 79-54

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso each had double-doubles and No. 1 South Carolina dominated on defense in a 79-54 victory over Memphis. The Gamecocks started 8-0 for a second straight year and for the sixth time in coach Dawn Staley’s 15 seasons. Boston had 14 points and 10 rebounds for her 66th career game with double-figure points and rebounds. Cardoso had 18 points and 10 boards for ninth time in her college career. Jamirah Shutes and Destyne Jackson had 10 points each to lead the Tigers.

