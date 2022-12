BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Leon Ayers III had 22 points in Bowling Green’s 86-76 win over Morgan State. Ayers had three steals for the Falcons. Samari Curtis scored 18 points and Rashaun Agee added 17. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Falcons. Malik Miller led the way for the Bears with 24 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Morgan State got 22 points from Isaiah Burke. Khalil Turner had 12 points.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.