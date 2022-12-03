Austria sweeps World Cup luge races, Sweeney wins silver

IGLS, Austria (AP) — Madeleine Egle won a women’s luge World Cup race Saturday to lead a dominant season-opening Austrian showing on home ice. Emily Sweeney of the U.S. finished second in the women’s race to match her best finish on the circuit in five years. Austria also took golds in men’s doubles and the first-ever World Cup running of a women’s doubles race. The Austrians grabbed five of the day’s nine medals. Sweeney matched her best World Cup finish since November 2017.

