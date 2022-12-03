Australia defender Souttar takes on the greats at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Australia defender Harry Souttar overcame a World Cup-threatening knee injury and ended up marking Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at soccer’s biggest tournament. It’s been a wild ride but now it’s back to the grind of English soccer’s second division for the Stoke defender as Argentina beat Australia 2-1 in the round of 16. Souttar has experienced one pinch-yourself moment after another in Qatar and leaves with stories that will last a lifetime. Like the moment he left arguably the greatest player ever in a heap on the turf at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

