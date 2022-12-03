AP source: USF hiring to Tennessee OC Golesh as head coach

South Florida is hiring Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh to be its head football coach. A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that a deal between USF and the 38-year-old Golesh was still being finalized. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was not ready to announce the move. Golesh came to Tennessee with head coach Josh Heupel in 2021 after the two were at Central Florida in 2019. Under Golesh and Heupel, Tennessee had the No. 1 offense in the country in yards per play and scoring.

