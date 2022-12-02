Belgium’s golden generation is over, where now for Martinez?

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Roberto Martinez said his goodbyes and left with his next whereabouts unknown. It is the end of an era for Belgium’s golden generation. But for the man who led it to third place at the 2018 World Cup it is the beginning of something new. A return to club soccer is on Martinez’ horizon after his six years in charge of Belgium ended in elimination at the group stage in Qatar. Precisely which club may be dependent on how the Spanish coach’s time with Belgium’s most celebrated group of players is assessed.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.