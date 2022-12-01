Stamkos has assist for 1,000th point, Lightning beat Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Steven Stamkos had an assist for his 1,000th career point, Nick Paul scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night. Ian Cole had a goal and an assist, Ross Colton also scored, Corey Perry added two assists and Andrei Valilevsky made 21 saves. The Lightning have won seven of nine. Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia. The Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders. Stamkos, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft, assisted on Paul’s second goal 7:55 into the second period that made it 2-0. Stamkos started the play with a pass behind the net to Cole, who sent the puck in front to Paul.

