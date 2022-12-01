Ravens try to rebound from loss against struggling Broncos
By The Associated Press
Baltimore hosts Denver this weekend after the Ravens beat the Broncos 23-7 in 2021. The biggest game between these teams came in the postseason on Jan. 12, 2013. That’s when the Ravens beat the top-seeded Broncos 38-35 in double overtime, propelling Baltimore toward a Super Bowl title. Peyton Manning threw for seven touchdowns in a 49-27 rout of the Ravens in the 2013 opener eight months later. That win kickstarted the Broncos’ run to Super Bowl 48.