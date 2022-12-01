Hurt on goal, Pulisic hopes to face Netherlands at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — United States midfielder Christian Pulisic hopes to play against the Netherlands in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Saturday after bruising his pelvic bone while scoring in the 1-0 win over Iran. Pulisic is going to consult with the medical staff in the hope of joining the latest training session. He says “I will do everything in my power to work with this medical team and make sure I can play.” Pulisic was in pain when he sprawled on the field after colliding with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand on Tuesday.

