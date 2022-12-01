Penguins plot a way forward as Letang recovers from stroke

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are bracing for life without defenseman Kris Letang. The six-time All-Star is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a stroke for the second time in his career. Letang has been cleared to skate by himself at the team’s practice facility. Coach Mike Sullivan says it’s uncertain how long it will be before Letang is given the OK to work out with the rest of the club.

