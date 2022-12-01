No. 16 Utah women cruise past Mississippi Valley 109-42

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 28 points on 12-of-16 shooting and No. 16 Utah rolled to a 109-42 win over Mississippi Valley State in the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series. Gianna Kneepkens added 12 points and three reserves reached double figures for the Utes, led by Isabel Palmer with 13. Zakiya Mahoney scored 20 points to lead the Delta Devils. Utah made 10 3-pointers and shot 54% overall, but struggled at the line, going 17 of 32 (53%). The Utes led 44-14 at the half as MVSU was just 5-of-25 shooting. Then Utah had a 36-18 advantage in the third quarter, easily surpassing 100 for the third time, including exhibitions. Utah has the No. 2 scoring offense at 95 points a game.

