Marathon record-holder Eliud Kipchoge to run in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — World record holder and two-time Olympic gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge will make his Boston Marathon debut in 2023, competing 10 years after two bombs exploded at the finish line. Two-time winner Lelisa Desisa will return in the men’s division, 10 years after he won the 2013 race that was interrupted by the attacks that came about two hours after the winners crossed. He also won in 2015. Reigning women’s world champion Gotytom Gebreslase and six former Boston winners are also in the field. Among them is defending Boston champion Evans Chebet of Kenya. 2018 winner Des Linden is also in the event for the 117th edition of the race on April 17.

