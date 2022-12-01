Locals lead after Round 1 of men’s, women’s Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Local professional David Micheluzzi shot a course-record equaling 7-under 63 to take the first-round lead at the Australian Open where the men’s and women’s championships are being played concurrently for the first time. Micheluzzi rode a hot putter to roll in eight birdies to match the course records of fellow Australians Geoff Ogilvy (2011) and Ryan Ruffels (2014) at Victoria Golf Club. Another Australian, Grace Kim, leads the women’s field with a 7-under 66 at nearby Kingston Heath that is also being used for the first two rounds of the championships where men and women play in alternate threesomes at the two courses.

