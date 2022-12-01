Skip to Content
Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4

By WARREN MAYES
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left. Brent Burns, Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal also scored. Antti Raanta made 12 saves and Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 10 shots in relief. Pavel Buchnevich, Noel Acciari, Torey Krug and Ryan O’Reilly scored for St. Louis. Binnington made 30 saves, missing a chance for his 100th victory.

Associated Press

