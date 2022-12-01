Indictments requested for Agnelli and others in Juve scandal

TURIN, Italy (AP) — The Turin prosecutor’s office has requested indictments of former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, 10 other former board members, and the club following an investigation into alleged false accounting. A date for the preliminary hearing to decide whether to indict and proceed to trial is expected to be announced in the next week. Juventus maintains “the accounting treatment adopted in the contested financial statements falls within those allowed by applicable accounting principles.” Prosecutors have been investigating since last year whether Juventus cashed in on illegal commissions from transfers and loans of players. They are also looking into alleged hidden payments to players.

