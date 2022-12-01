Germany’s soul-searching begins after another World Cup flop

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Former soccer power Germany is facing another round of soul-searching after going out of the World Cup at the first stage for the second time in a row. Germany’s players spoke afterward of good performances and missed chances. But none had any real answers to the team’s problems. Germany was knocked out despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica. Germany also crashed out during the group phase at the 2018 tournament in Russia as defending champions. Germany captain Manuel Neuer says he doesn’t know where the four-time champions stand in world soccer.

