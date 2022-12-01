Fields takes big step toward return when Bears host Packers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appears poised to return against the Green Bay Packers after missing a game because of an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder. Fields took a big step toward playing by practicing Thursday without limitations after missing last week’s loss at the New York Jets. The Bears will try to stop a five-game losing streak and get a rare win over their rivals when they host the Packers on Sunday. Green Bay has won seven in a row against Chicago. Fields separated his left shoulder and suffered some ligament damage in the AC joint when he was tackled on a designed run late in Chicago’s loss at Atlanta two weeks ago. He participated in practice on a limited basis leading up to the game at New York and was limited again on Wednesday.

