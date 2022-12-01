Brazil coach sends message of support to Pelé from World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has sent a message of support to Pelé from the World Cup. Pelé was hospitalized Tuesday in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor. Pelé daughter said there was “no emergency” concerning her 82-year-old father’s health. Tite says “we all want to wish good health to Pelé.” Tite spoke a day before Brazil’s next match against Cameroon. Brazil reached the round of 16 after two group matches.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.