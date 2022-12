ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have placed defensive end Von Miller on injured reserve. Miller was injured in the second quarter of Buffalo’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Miller will miss at least four games. Bills general manager Brandon Beane says the team hopes Miller can return for the final stretch of Buffalo’s season. Miller is the NFL’s active leader in sacks with 123 1/2 and he leads the Bills with eight sacks.

