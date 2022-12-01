AP Source: RHP Eflin agrees to $40 million deal with Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the deals tells the Associated Press that former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin has agreed to join the Tampa Bay Rays on a three-year, $40 million contract that’s the largest the club has ever awarded in free agency. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the agreement is subject to a successful physical and has not been announced. Eflin spent portions of seven seasons with the Phillies. He will join a rotation that includes All-Star lefty Shane McClanahan and right-handers Tyler Glasnow and Drew Rasmussen. The Rays will pay him $11 million in 2023, $11 million in 2024 and $18 million in 2025.

