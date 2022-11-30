Weir to be International captain at Presidents Cup in Canada

Mike Weir is the next Presidents Cup captain for the International team. The Canadian star will lead his team in the 2024 matches at Royal Montreal. Weir is only the fourth International captain to lead his team in his native country. Weir played five times in the Presidents Cup and was an assistant captain the last three times. The International team has only one victory since the matches began in 1994. The Cup is back at Royal Montreal for the second time. Weir defeated Tiger Woods in a singles match at Royal Montreal in the 2007 Presidents Cup.

