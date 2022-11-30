Vikings hoping to get healthy again at cornerback

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — For three straight weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have started a different cornerback because of injuries. The Vikings are hoping the turnover at the position opposite veteran Patrick Peterson is mostly over. Cameron Dantzler Sr., who started the first eight games, is eligible to return next week after recovering from an ankle injury. Minnesota has allowed the most passing yards per game in the NFL, including more than 300 yards in each of the three games without Dantzler. He has one more week before he returns from injured reserve. Duke Shelley or Akayleb Evans could start Sunday against the New York Jets.

