Ukrainian Olympian auctioning medals to help war effort

One of Ukraine’s most decorated Olympians is auctioning his medals in hopes of raising a six-figure donation to contribute to the war effort in his native land. Canoe champion Yuri Cheban won Olympic gold in the 200 meters in 2012 and 2016 and a bronze in 2008. SCP Auctions is conducting the sale and expects the gold medals to fetch in the neighborhood of $75,000 each. Cheban will give the proceeds to the Olympic Circle charity fund. The collection was started by athletes and targeted toward helping the city of Mykolaiv, which isn’t far from the recently liberated city of Kherson. It’s also close to Cheban’s home, the Black Sea port city of Odessa.

