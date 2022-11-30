Temple rolls in second half, defeats La Salle 67-51

PHILADELPHIA — Khalif Battle’s 22 points helped Temple defeat La Salle 67-51. Battle shot 8-for-15, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Owls. Damian Dunn scored 17 points and added six rebounds and six assists. Jamille Reynolds added 10 points. The Explorers were led by Khalil Brantley, who posted 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists and five steals. La Salle also got 11 points and two blocks from Rokas Jocius. After trailing by eight at halftime, Temple outscored La Salle 46-22 in the second half. Battle’s 17-point second half helped Temple close out the 16-point victory.

