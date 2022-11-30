Stakes high for Bills and Patriots entering latest matchup

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The most recent time the Bills faced the Patriots, they left little doubt about their status as the pacesetter in the AFC East. Buffalo walked off the field with a 47-17 win in the wild-card round of the playoffs this past January, demoralizing a New England team that was celebrating being back in the postseason after a one-year absence. The Bills will look to add to their recent run of success in a rivalry once dominated by the Patriots during their latest trip to New England. Buffalo enters Thursday night’s matchup the winners of three of the past four regular-season meetings.

