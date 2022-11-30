No. 13 Tennessee shuts down McNeese 76-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 16 points to lead No. 13 Tennessee to a 76-40 victory over McNeese on Wednesday night. The Volunteers (6-1) won their fifth straight game and their first since winning the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Julian Phillips scored 12 points and Olivier Nkamhoua had 11. Jonas Aidoo had six rebounds and five blocks. The Cowboys (2-6) were led by Christian Shumate and Trae English with eight each.

