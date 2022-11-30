NMSU coach offers condolences to family of slain UNM student

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University basketball coach Greg Heiar says he feels responsible for a fatal shooting that involved one of his players and has offered condolences to the family and friends of the deceased University of New Mexico student. Heiar gave a news conference and commented for the first time about the Nov. 19 shooting on the UNM campus in Albuquerque. State police investigators say 19-year-old Brandon Travis conspired with two other UNM students and a teenage girl to lure New Mexico State University forward Mike Peake onto campus, leading to a shootout that left the student dead and the 21-year-old player wounded. The Aggies were in Albuquerque to play UNM and the shooting resulted in the cancellation of both games involving the rival schools this season.

