New baby in tow, Chiefs’ Mahomes turns attention to Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed up bright-eyed and energetic for practice on Wednesday, two days after his wife Brittany gave birth to the couple’s second child. Patrick “Bronze” Mahomes III arrived on Monday, giving 1-year-old Sterling a big brother. Mahomes said the new baby won’t affect his preparation for one of the most important games on the Chiefs’ remaining schedule. They head to Cincinnati on Sunday for a rematch of the AFC title game, when the Chiefs built a 21-3 lead and still led 21-10 at halftime before watching the Bengals rally for a 27-24 victory.

