Mexico beats Saudi Arabia 2-1 but falls short at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Henry Martin and Luis Chaves scored a goal each in Mexico’s furious attempt to stay alive at the World Cup but the 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia was not enough. Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in a simultaneous match so Mexico was eliminated from the group stage for the first time since 1978. Mexico had reached the round of 16 at the last seven World Cups. That was tied with Brazil for the longest current streak. El Tri went into the match at Lusail Stadium needing a victory and help from Poland to advance in Group C. Argentina’s victory meant goal difference came into play and Mexico missed out.

