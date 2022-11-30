Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16. Argentina finished in first place in Group C to set up a match against surprise qualifier Australia. Argentina has bounced back from opening the World Cup with a shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. Messi’s likely final World Cup rolls onto Saturday. He will be relieved after failing to score a penalty for the second straight World Cup

