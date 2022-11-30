Giants feel pressure to restart stalled running game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have had a simple formula for success under first-year coach Brian Daboll. When they can run ball well, throw it on their terms and play good defense, they’ve won seven times in 11 games. But the Giants are on a bad run now. They have lost three of four and were held to 90 yards rushing or fewer in those defeats. The Giants have averaged nearly 177 yards rushing in their wins and 106 in their losses. One reason the running game has struggled lately is injuries to Tight end Daniel Bellinger and rookie right tackle Evan Neal.

